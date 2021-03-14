Bowling Green plans Sunday memorial service for Stone Foltz

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WCMH) — Bowling Green State University is planning a memorial service to honor the life of 20-year old student Stone Foltz.

The Buckeye Valley High School graduate died March 7 after an alleged alcohol-related hazing incident at fraternity Pi Kappa Alpha. His family agreed to donate his organs “so others may have a second chance at live,” according to the family attorney.

An autopsy and toxicology report are expected within the next few months.

The fraternity chapter, commonly known as “Pike,” has been suspended by the university. The fraternity’s parent organization said they were “horrified and outraged” by Foltz’s death.

The memorial is planned for Sunday at 6:30 p.m. and will be held outdoors at the Doyt L. Perry Stadium on the BGSU campus. University president Rodney Rogers, students, and friends of Stone are expected to make remarks.

The university says all COVID-19 health and safety guidelines will be observed, including face masks and social distancing.