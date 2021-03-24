Boulder shooting victim attended OU, grew up in Mentor

This undated photo provided by John Mackenzie shows Lynn Murray. Murray, 62, was one of multiple people killed in a shooting at a supermarket in Boulder, Colo. A picture of the victims of the shooting on Monday, March 22, 2021, began to emerge as the suspect in the killings remained hospitalized Tuesday but was expected to be booked into jail on murder charges. (John Mackenzie via AP)

MENTOR, Ohio (WDTN) — One the victims killed during the mass shooting in Boulder was an Ohio native — Lynn Murray, 62, attended Ohio University and according to the Denver Post, grew up in Mentor.

Ohio University told 2 NEWS that Murray graduated from OU’s College of Fine Arts in 1984.

“We are saddened by this tragic and senseless loss, and we send our heartfelt condolences to her loved ones,” said a spokesperson for the university.

Lynn Murray was a former photo director for several fashion magazines in New York. According to her husband, John Mackenzie, she had a long career taking photos for magazines including Cosmopolitan and Vogue.

“She’s the kindest person I ever knew, hands down. She had an aura about her that was the coolest freakin’ thing you’d ever want to know. She was just a cool chick,” Mackenzie told . “She had it all together — she really did.”

