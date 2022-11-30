Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A man accused of hitting and killing a Cleveland firefighter faced a judge Wednesday.

Investigators say Leander Bissell drove by an accident scene, hit Firefighter Johnny Tetrick and then sped off on Saturday, November 19. Police later found his car and arrested him.

Bissell, 40, was charged by a Cuyahoga County grand jury with murder, felonious assault, aggravated vehicular homicide, involuntary manslaughter, failure to stop after an accident and failure to comply.

Bissell pled not guilty Wednesday. A judge set his bond at $500,000.

Cuyahoga County prosecutors say the death was a felony with a deadly weapon.

Bissell’s pre-trial date is scheduled for Dec. 7 at 9 a.m.

Funeral services were held over the weekend for Tetrick.