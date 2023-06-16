DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A Clermont County man is behind bars after being accused of killing his three children.

2 NEWS reported on Thursday that deputies were called to respond to the area of Laurel Lindale Road in Clermont County.

An initial investigation says 32-year-old Chad Doerman lined his children up before killing them execution style. He is also being accused of injuring the children’s mother at the family’s home.

At the time deputies arrived at the scene, they found Doerman reportedly sitting on a stoop and his three children of the ages of seven, four and three years old dead at the scene.

The suspect is being held in the Clermont County Jail with a bond set at $20 million.