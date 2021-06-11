Bond set at $1M for woman accused of killing 4-year old

Ohio

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Bond has been set at $1 million for a woman charged with killing a 4-year old boy.

Michelle Hilyard, 48, was arrested last week in connection with the death of Bryson Brown in the 1000 block of Geers Avenue of Columbus.

According to a police media release, the boy was found unresponsive in the home on May 26 at 5:08 a.m. Medics transported him to Nationwide Children’s Hospital where he died an hour later.

The complaint filed in Franklin County Municipal Court alleges that a witness saw Hilyard strike the child with a board, knocking him down the stairs. The complaint alleges that the child died from blunt force trauma.

Hilyard is expected to appear for a preliminary hearing on Friday at 9 a.m.

