Body recovered from Ohio power plant collapse identified

MANCHESTER, Ohio (AP) — The body of a worker recovered following a power plant collapse in southern Ohio last week has been identified.

A spokesperson for Detroit-based demolition contractor Adamo Group has confirmed in an email that 42-year-old Doug Gray died in the collapse. Gray was from Greenup County, Kentucky.

News outlets report the man was found dead Saturday in the rubble of the Killen Generating Station in Manchester. A second worker is still missing and hasn’t been publicly identified.

The power plant collapsed on Wednesday. Three other workers who were trapped had been rescued shortly after the collapse. They were taken to a hospital and their conditions weren’t made public.