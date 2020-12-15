Body recovered from Ohio power plant collapse identified

Ohio

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MANCHESTER, Ohio (AP) — The body of a worker recovered following a power plant collapse in southern Ohio last week has been identified.

A spokesperson for Detroit-based demolition contractor Adamo Group has confirmed in an email that 42-year-old Doug Gray died in the collapse. Gray was from Greenup County, Kentucky.

News outlets report the man was found dead Saturday in the rubble of the Killen Generating Station in Manchester. A second worker is still missing and hasn’t been publicly identified.

The power plant collapsed on Wednesday. Three other workers who were trapped had been rescued shortly after the collapse. They were taken to a hospital and their conditions weren’t made public.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Election Results
Electoral Vote Map

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS