SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — After hours of searching, dive teams have found the body of a man who drowned in Lake Michigan in South Haven.

Shortly after 1 p.m., a body was found off the end of the piers by the Allegan and Van Buren Dive Teams, as well as South Haven Area Emergency Services. The search is considered complete. The medical examiner is working to identify the victim, according to South Haven Fire Chief Brandon Hinz.

A 33-year-old Ohio man went missing in the lake after trying to save a young boy who was struggling in the water at North Beach in South Haven on Wednesday. The man was presumed to have drowned. Dive teams were brought in to help in the search.

It started around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at North Beach in South Haven. Police said a red flag was flying by the pier and a yellow flag was flying to the north. Witnesses told police that the conditions at the lake had “deteriorated rapidly before the incident.”

The young body, around 7 or 8 years old from Texas, drowned. His body later washed up on shore, according to the Van Buren County sheriff.

Officials have not said whether the man and boy were related.

At least two other people drowned in West Michigan Wednesday. A 16-year-old from Norton Shores drowned at North Beach Park in Ferrysburg. The Grand Haven Department of Public safety said a 74-year-old Coopersville man also drowned in the Grand River near Grand Isle Marina.

*Correction: A previous version of this article included an incorrect spelling of the South Haven fire chief’s name. We regret the error, which has been fixed.