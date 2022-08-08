LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WJW) — We are learning more about the circumstances that may have led to the disappearance and death of a Lakewood man.

Cleveland Police say two days after 47-year-old Victor Huff went missing, police were called to the area of Train and Richner Avenues on the report of a body wrapped in a tarp. Police say when they arrived they found a decomposing body.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner determined Huff has been shot multiple times.

The Cleveland Homicide Unit is now investigating.Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 216-623-5464.

Anonymous information can be provided by calling CrimeStoppers at 216-25-CRIME and a cash reward of up to $5000 may be available.