‘It’s been too long’: Body of missing 18-year-old found in car recovered from Lake Erie

LORAIN, Ohio (WJW)– The body of Alaina Camacho was found inside a car pulled from Lake Erie on Monday, the Lorain County Sheriff’s Office said.

Camacho, 18, and Nathan Orona, 20, were last seen on Feb. 1 at Orona’s apartment complex on Oneil Boulevard in Lorain.

“I prayed it wasn’t the car and then I wanted it to be the car so we could know and we could have closure. It’s been too long. It’s been two months,” said Albert Camacho, Alaina’s uncle.

Alaina Camacho and Nathan Orona

A fisherman called the Lorain Police Department at about 11 a.m. Sunday and reported seeing what appeared to be a body. Authorities recovered the remains of Orona near the Hot Waters Marina.

On Monday, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources used sonar to search around the pier near the marina. They discovered an anomaly under water and sent in divers, who found the car.

“Sadly, inside the vehicle, investigators discovered the body of missing 18-year-old Alaina Camacho from Cleveland,” the Lorain County Sheriff’s Office said.

The sheriff’s office said a cause and manner of death has not been determined.