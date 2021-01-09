Body of 2nd worker recovered after Ohio power plant collapse

MANCHESTER, OH (AP) — The body of a second worker killed in a power plant collapse in southern Ohio has been recovered, his employer said Friday.
A spokesman for Detroit-based demolition contractor Adamo Group expressed “tremendous sorrow” in saying loved ones had been notified of the recovery of the body of 47-year-old Jamie Fitzgerald from the Killen Generating Station site in Adams County.
The body of Doug Gray, 42, of Greenup County, Kentucky, was recovered from rubble last month.
Three other workers were injured Dec. 9, while the rest escaped. The cause of the collapse remains under investigation.
