COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police have opened up a homicide investigation after a body was found Tuesday afternoon.

Police say that just before 1:30 p.m., officers found a man’s body in the parking lot of a business at the 600 block of Hilliard Rome Road on the west side. Homicide detectives are now investigating after officers observed serious injuries on the body.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Columbus police at 614-645-4730 or the Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.