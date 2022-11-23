COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Homicide detectives are investigating after Columbus police discovered a body in a pond on the west side of Columbus.

Columbus police responded to a reported drowning and found a body in a pond along the Camp Chase Rail Trail at Wilson Road Park, near South Wilson Road. The victim, an adult man according to the Columbus Fire Department, was pronounced dead at 10:31 a.m.. According to a police dispatcher, medics believed the person was dead as soon as they arrived.

Police did not have any additional information on the victim. While they could not confirm the cause of death, A CPD spokesperson confirmed homicide detectives, a dive team and crime scene unit are at the scene and that it appears the victim may have been in a fight before being found in the water.

The incident remains under investigation. NBC4i.com will have updates as they become available.