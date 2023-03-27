WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus police spokesperson said the body of a missing boater at Hoover Reservoir was found Sunday evening, just more than 24 hours after two men went into the water after their boat capsized.

Officials confirmed just after 6:30 p.m. that the man’s body was found.

Police and the Ohio Department of Natural Resources crews began searching the reservoir after strong winds Saturday capsized the boat just after 2 p.m.

One of the men was rescued Saturday before rescue efforts were suspended due to the high winds.

Officials have yet to release the identities of either man.

No further information is available at this time.