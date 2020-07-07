Bob Goldring named OHSAA interim executive director

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – Bob Goldring has been named interim executive director of the Ohio High School Athletic Association (OHSAA), effective immediately.

Goldring is serving in place of Jerry Snodgrass, who is leaving after 12 total years with the OHSAA following a 31-year career in education as a teacher, coach, and administrator.

Goldring will lead the administrative functions until a permanent executive director is chosen and will work closely with state leaders and school district administrators in developing a plan for return to play in the fall. He has served as the OHSAA senior director of operations and is completing his 25th year as a member of the staff.

“Through a collaborative effort, we look forward to Bob guiding us and, more importantly, the OHSAA providing guidance to our member schools on the anticipated re-start of interscholastic athletics this fall,” said Leffingwell, superintendent of the Noble Local Schools in Sarahsville. “He brings a solid understanding of the association’s responsibilities to serve member schools and administer sports. Bob is a proven relationship-builder who will reliably serve our member schools until the position is filled permanently.”

“I am honored by the confidence the Board has placed in me,” Goldring said. “We have a solid team of knowledgeable and dedicated professionals at the OHSAA who are committed to serving our member schools. My top priorities are to prepare for return to play this fall and successfully lead the team until a permanent executive director is hired.”

The OHSAA will conduct a nationwide search to fill the executive director vacancy.