BLUFFTON, Ohio (WJW) – Dominic “Dom” Francis will be laid to rest Friday in the community where he was born and raised.

The Bluffton police officer was killed when he was putting down stop sticks during a pursuit on March 31, on I-75.

He was hit by a car of fleeing suspects and died from his injuries.

Francis, 42, leaves behind a wife and two children.

He served on the Findlay Police Department and the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office before joining the Bluffton Police Department.

He was a Bluffton officer for 11 years.

He was a highly awarded officer in the community.

Officer Francis was awarded the Officer of the Year award twice, multiple Letters of Commendation, The Chief’s Leadership Award and a Bluffton Police Department Life Saving Award and honored by Mothers Against Drunk Drivers as Top Cop.

Officer Francis also served as a Captain for the Southwestern Hancock Joint Fire District for several years. He earned the Ohio EMS Star of Life multiple times.

“This community lost a hero… His heart was big. He was a teacher. He was a bus driver. He was a coach to the youth in this community. He had a heart of gold,” said Bluffton Police Chief Ryan Burkholder.

Francis was very active with Cory-Rawson High School where he was a strength and conditioning coach, football coach, substitute teacher and bus driver.

According to his obituary, when he wasn’t working one of his many jobs, he enjoyed spending time with family and friends at Indian Lake and driving his boat.

Services

Several thousand people are expected to attend services at Bluffton University.

A service will be held at Sommer Center at 11 a.m.

Doors will open at 9 a.m.

Overflow seating will be in Founders Gym and Yoder Recital Hall.

FOX8.com will stream the service live.

Following the funeral, Officer Francis will be buried at Clymer Cemetery in Mt. Cory.

The procession will begin at approximately 12:30 p.m.

All are welcome to pay their respects along the route.

Fort Findlay FOP Lodge is handling donations for Officer Francis’ family.

You can donate to a memorial fund here.

Procession details

Vehicles will turn right out of the Sommer Center parking lot onto Elm Street and then left on Main Street/County Road 313 in Bluffton to Cory-Rawson School.

The procession will make a loop through the bus entrance and parking lot and will proceed back to County Road 313.

The route will turn right on State Route 235 and through the Village of Mt. Cory with the procession continuing north to Township Road 37 and to Clymer Cemetery for the private burial.

Road closures

The following roads will be closed to traffic starting at 8 a.m. in the Village of Bluffton:

Bentley Road from Augsburger Road to Columbus Grove-Bluffton Road/Grove Street and Elm Street from Bentley Road to Main Street.

Parking on campus will be limited to university faculty, staff, and students and law enforcement/first responders.

Bluffton residents planning to attend the funeral are asked to walk to the service.

Parking for all others will be limited to street parking throughout the village.