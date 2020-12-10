Blue Jackets player donates to the R Bar in a big way

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)–One of the Columbus Blue Jackets’ star players is giving back. He wants to make sure hockey fans still have a place to call home.

The R Bar has welcomed fans and for the past decade and supported the Blue Jackets the whole time.

Cam Atkinson stopped by for two very special reasons. Skates on the wall and blue everywhere. R Bar radiates Columbus Blue Jacket territory.

“Throughout the good times and bad times with Columbus, the Blue Jackets, this is the place where they come and support us on a daily basis,” said Cam Atkinson.

He visited after a workout for a two-fold mission: a $1,000 beer tab for fans and a $3,000 donation to support the establishment.

“Showing this much love for our company that we’ve worked so hard for; the staff appreciates it. Obviously, I appreciate it and it’s just been overwhelming with everything that’s happened,” said co-owner Michael Darr.

They business has been fighting to stay open. The pandemic made its mark on the venue.

“People aren’t walking around like they used to and you know parking lots are empty, buildings are empty where you used to see hundreds of people walk by your windows everyday now you maybe see 4 or 5,” he said.

Atkinson raised the funding for the R Bar in a creative way, using the app Cameo, and created personalized videos for fans.

“We raised a lot of money so far the cameos keep trickling in and i think everyone wants to be part of that change and obviously that cause to help local people and businesses,” Atkinson said.

The support means everything to Darr.

“We wouldn’t be here today if you know we give up and i told one of customers it’s just the 3rd period and maybe we’re down but we can fight back and keep going and you know that’s just part of the game,” Darr said.

Atkinson hopes to do this for another restaurant or small business in the future.