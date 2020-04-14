Blue Jackets P.A. Announcer making custom messages on Cameo

Vancouver Canucks’ Quinn Hughes plays against the Columbus Blue Jackets during an NHL hockey game Sunday, March 1, 2020, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – With no hockey to follow, the voice of the Columbus Blue Jackets can help you get your message out.

Nationwide Arena P.A. Announcer Greg Murray is now recording custom videos for the website Cameo. Each one can be tailored with a fan’s request, with proceeds benefiting the Columbus Blue Jackets Foundation.

“It’s been awesome to get the fans to react this way and just to put a smile on someone’s face sitting at home not doing a lot,” Murray said.

