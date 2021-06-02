Bill introduced offering Ohio law enforcement, first responders ‘pandemic bonus’

COLUMBUS — State Reps. Craig S. Riedel (R-Defiance) and Phil Plummer (R-Dayton) announced legislation offering law enforcement and first responders a one-time “pandemic bonus.”

Those eligible include police officers, firefighters, State Highway Patrol officers, county deputy sheriffs, Bureau of Criminal Identification agents, jail officers, volunteer firefighters and emergency medical technicians.

“In Ohio, we strongly support our brave first responders,” said Plummer. “The goal of this legislation is to provide a small token of gratitude to these men and women for their tireless work during the pandemic and their service each day to our communities.”

Under the bill, those eligible for the bonus award must have been continuously employed from March 1, 2020, and not subject to any form of disciplinary action. Full-time first responders would receive $1,000, and part-time and volunteer first responders would receive $500.

Each employer is required to certify who is eligible to the Attorney General within 30 days of the bill’s effective date.