CINCINNATI, Ohio (WDTN) – President Joe Biden will be making a stop in Ohio this week.

According to a release from the White House, the president will be in Cincinnati on Friday, May 6. While there, he will meet with leaders in manufacturing and look at manufacturing technologies. The president will discuss his plan for more manufacturing technologies to be made in the United States.

Biden’s visit will come just three days after the Ohio primary, in which voters will choose the candidates who will represent the Democratic and Republican parties in the race for governor and U.S. Senate.

The White House did not say the time President Biden will arrive in the Buckeye State.