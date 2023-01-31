[Content warning: The video in the player above may be upsetting. Watch at your own discretion.]

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A bicyclist was hospitalized with serious injuries after being struck by a motorist, who then continued on.

The hit-skip happened just before 10 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 26, along Warren Road, just north of Triskett Road, on the city’s west side, according to a news release.

Jay Carlton was riding his bicycle north in the curb lane when the suspect’s vehicle struck him from behind, then continued north without stopping, according to police.

The video shows Carlton’s bicycle skidding several dozen feet along the roadside after the collision, while Carlton remains on the ground. He was taken to a hospital with “serious injuries,” police said.

Cleveland police obtained doorbell surveillance footage of the incident, which you can watch in the player above.

Anyone who can identify the vehicle or who may have information about the incident is urged to contact the city police Accident Investigation Unit at 216-623-5295.