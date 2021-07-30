BGSU suspends 17 students, expels 3 following hazing death in March

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WDTN) — Bowling Green University has suspended 17 students and expelled three others following an investigation into the hazing death of 20-year-old Stone Foltz in March.

“At the beginning of the investigation into the incidents involving the tragic death of student Stone Foltz, BGSU committed to a fair, thorough and accountable disciplinary process,” said Alex Solis, deputy chief of staff and University spokesperson, in a statement. “Today, the University has concluded that process. All 21 students charged were found responsible for a total of 83 violations of the BGSU Code of Student Conduct, including hazing, harm to and endangering others and furnishing alcohol.”

Of the 21 students charged, three of them were permanently expelled, 17 were suspended between three to eight years and one student received a deferred suspension.

BGSU also released its report from the Presidential Working Group on Anti-Hazing, which outlines the universities efforts to combat hazing. This includes a zero-tolerance policy and reinforced partnerships with law enforcement.

In July, Governor Mike DeWine signed Senate Bill 126, Collin’s Law, into law. The Ohio Anti-Hazing Act. or Collin’s Law, increases criminal penalties for hazing and requires institutions to develop anti-hazing policies, as well as training and reporting.

