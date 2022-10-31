Stacker compiled a list of the best-performing stocks in Ohio last week using data from IEX Cloud. Stocks are ranked by the highest percent price change from Oct. 21 to Oct. 28. Stocks headquartered in Ohio, listed on the Russell 3000, and a market cap over $5.0 billion were considered. 30 stocks met the criteria in Ohio.
The highest performing stock on the list returned +41.5% last week. Read on to see which companies made the list.
#30. Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF)
– Last week price change: -17.7% (-$2.89)
– Market cap: $6.9 billion
– Headquarters: Cleveland
– Sector: Steel
#29. Owens Corning (OC)
– Last week price change: -1.6% (-$1.36)
– Market cap: $7.9 billion
– Headquarters: Toledo
– Sector: Building Products
#28. Advanced Drainage Systems (WMS)
– Last week price change: -1.0% (-$1.16)
– Market cap: $9.9 billion
– Headquarters: Hilliard
– Sector: Building Products
#27. Bath & Body Works (BBWI)
– Last week price change: -0.4% (-$0.12)
– Market cap: $7.7 billion
– Headquarters: Columbus
– Sector: Specialty Stores
#26. Marathon Petroleum Corp. (MPC)
– Last week price change: +2.0% (+$2.19)
– Market cap: $56.6 billion
– Headquarters: Findlay
– Sector: Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing
#25. Cincinnati Financial Corp. (CINF)
– Last week price change: +3.3% (+$3.25)
– Market cap: $16.3 billion
– Headquarters: Fairfield
– Sector: Property & Casualty Insurance
#24. Paycor HCM (PYCR)
– Last week price change: +4.1% (+$1.21)
– Market cap: $5.4 billion
– Headquarters: Cincinnati
– Sector: Application Software
#23. Chemed Corp. (CHE)
– Last week price change: +4.3% (+$19.02)
– Market cap: $6.9 billion
– Headquarters: Cincinnati
– Sector: Health Care Services
#22. Nordson Corp. (NDSN)
– Last week price change: +4.4% (+$9.47)
– Market cap: $12.9 billion
– Headquarters: Westlake
– Sector: Industrial Machinery
#21. American Electric Power Co. (AEP)
– Last week price change: +4.4% (+$3.77)
– Market cap: $45.9 billion
– Headquarters: Columbus
– Sector: Electric Utilities
#20. Huntington Bancshares/OH (HBAN)
– Last week price change: +4.6% (+$0.66)
– Market cap: $21.8 billion
– Headquarters: Columbus
– Sector: Regional Banks
#19. FirstEnergy Corp. (FE)
– Last week price change: +4.6% (+$1.67)
– Market cap: $21.8 billion
– Headquarters: Akron
– Sector: Electric Utilities
#18. Procter & Gamble Co. (PG)
– Last week price change: +5.2% (+$6.64)
– Market cap: $322.6 billion
– Headquarters: Cincinnati
– Sector: Household Products
#17. J M Smucker Co. (SJM)
– Last week price change: +5.5% (+$7.92)
– Market cap: $16.1 billion
– Headquarters: Orrville
– Sector: Packaged Foods & Meats
#16. Cardinal Health (CAH)
– Last week price change: +5.6% (+$4.11)
– Market cap: $20.2 billion
– Headquarters: Dublin
– Sector: Health Care Distributors
#15. Progressive Corp. (PGR)
– Last week price change: +5.9% (+$7.25)
– Market cap: $75.9 billion
– Headquarters: Mayfield Village
– Sector: Property & Casualty Insurance
#14. Welltower (WELL)
– Last week price change: +6.3% (+$3.62)
– Market cap: $27.9 billion
– Headquarters: Toledo
– Sector: Health Care REITs
#13. Cintas Corp. (CTAS)
– Last week price change: +6.9% (+$27.70)
– Market cap: $43.4 billion
– Headquarters: Cincinnati
– Sector: Diversified Support Services
#12. RPM International (RPM)
– Last week price change: +7.0% (+$6.23)
– Market cap: $12.3 billion
– Headquarters: Medina
– Sector: Specialty Chemicals
#11. KeyCorp (KEY)
– Last week price change: +7.1% (+$1.20)
– Market cap: $16.9 billion
– Headquarters: Cleveland
– Sector: Regional Banks
#10. Lincoln Electric Holdings (LECO)
– Last week price change: +7.2% (+$9.44)
– Market cap: $8.1 billion
– Headquarters: Euclid
– Sector: Industrial Machinery
#9. Kroger Co. (KR)
– Last week price change: +7.2% (+$3.14)
– Market cap: $33.5 billion
– Headquarters: Cincinnati
– Sector: Food Retail
#8. Mettler-Toledo International (MTD)
– Last week price change: +7.7% (+$90.17)
– Market cap: $28.5 billion
– Headquarters: Columbus
– Sector: Life Sciences Tools & Services
#7. TransDigm Group (TDG)
– Last week price change: +8.1% (+$43.67)
– Market cap: $31.5 billion
– Headquarters: Cleveland
– Sector: Aerospace & Defense
#6. Parker-Hannifin Corp. (PH)
– Last week price change: +8.3% (+$22.26)
– Market cap: $37.5 billion
– Headquarters: Cleveland
– Sector: Industrial Machinery
#5. Sherwin-Williams Co. (SHW)
– Last week price change: +8.9% (+$18.41)
– Market cap: $58.6 billion
– Headquarters: Cleveland
– Sector: Specialty Chemicals
#4. Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)
– Last week price change: +9.0% (+$2.96)
– Market cap: $24.7 billion
– Headquarters: Cincinnati
– Sector: Regional Banks
#3. American Financial Group/OH (AFG)
– Last week price change: +10.8% (+$14.06)
– Market cap: $12.2 billion
– Headquarters: Cincinnati
– Sector: Property & Casualty Insurance
#2. Vertiv Holdings Co. Class A (VRT)
– Last week price change: +13.2% (+$1.75)
– Market cap: $5.6 billion
– Headquarters: Columbus
– Sector: Electrical Components & Equipment
#1. Medpace Holdings (MEDP)
– Last week price change: +41.5% (+$65.18)
– Market cap: $6.9 billion
– Headquarters: Cincinnati
– Sector: Life Sciences Tools & Services