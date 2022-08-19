DELAWARE, Ohio (WJW) – This is the last day to throw your support behind an Ohio boy vying for the title of the ‘Best Mullet in the USA.’

Courtesy: Amber Munday

4-year-old Jameson’s mother, Amber Munday, previously told FOX 8 her son has sported the mullet hairstyle since before he turned two.

The style has propelled him to the finals in the USA Mullet Championships. Jameson is now in the top 25 for his age group. And hopes you love his hairstyle enough to vote for him at the country’s top mullet.

Courtesy: Amber Munday

If he wins, Jameson not only gets bragging rights to the title of “best mullet,” but also $2,500 cash and Mullet Championship swag.

Jameson’s mother says her son has been through a lot this past year and that the competition has brought a lot of happiness to him.

Jameson isn’t the only Ohio boy competing for the challenge. FOX 8’s sister station in Columbus, NBC 4, shared photos of another young man sporting his best mullet.

You can vote for your favorite, here.