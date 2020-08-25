Bengals to play season opener without fans

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WDTN) – The Bengals will not have fans attend their season opener on September 13 against the L.A. Chargers.

“For several months, the Bengals have worked diligently with the NFL, with local governments and with experts in the health community to develop a plan to responsibly host fans during the 2020 NFL season at Paul Brown Stadium,” said Bengals Executive Vice President Katie Blackburn. “The Bengals filed a request for exemption seeking to have fans at games. The variance we requested has not been granted by the state at this time. While we want fans to attend our games, we accept and understand the State of Ohio’s position. We will monitor the situation moving forward and continue exploring whether fans may attend games as the season goes along.”

Despite months of diligent effort with local government officials and health experts, we will not be able to host fans at the September 13th home opener. — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) August 25, 2020

Officials say they will be in communication with Season Ticket Members regarding further plans for both the 2020 and ’21 seasons.