Bengals to play season opener without fans

Ohio

by:

Posted: / Updated:
bengals pic

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WDTN) – The Bengals will not have fans attend their season opener on September 13 against the L.A. Chargers.

“For several months, the Bengals have worked diligently with the NFL, with local governments and with experts in the health community to develop a plan to responsibly host fans during the 2020 NFL season at Paul Brown Stadium,” said Bengals Executive Vice President Katie Blackburn. “The Bengals filed a request for exemption seeking to have fans at games. The variance we requested has not been granted by the state at this time. While we want fans to attend our games, we accept and understand the State of Ohio’s position. We will monitor the situation moving forward and continue exploring whether fans may attend games as the season goes along.”

Officials say they will be in communication with Season Ticket Members regarding further plans for both the 2020 and ’21 seasons.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More from 2 Sports

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS