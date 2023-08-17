CINCINNATI, Ohio (WDTN) — Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon has been found not guilty in a case stemming from an alleged road rage incident in January.

According to our sister station WLWT, Mixon was on trial after being accused of pulling a gun on a driver in a road rage incident in downtown Cincinnati. The victim alleged Mixon told her, “You should be popped in the face. I should shoot you. The police can’t get me.”

In April, Mixon entered a not-guilty plea to a charge of aggravated menacing.

In court on Thursday, August 17, Mixon was found not guilty.

“After a careful review of all of the evidence presented at trial, including the stipulations and the testimony presented today, I cannot say the city sustained its burden,” Judge Gwen Bender reportedly said before giving the verdict.

Following the verdict, Mixon’s attorney Scott Croswell reportedly told WLWT, “It’s just time to move on. We thought it came out the way it should have.”