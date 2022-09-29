CINCINNATI, Ohio (WDTN) – Football season is back! One Ohio hospital is cheering on the Bengals this season with bright orange onesies for babies born ahead of and during Thursday’s game.

Baby Tipton shows football pride (Christ Hospital Health network)

The Christ Hospital Health Network is showing the football spirit by giving away limited edition “Our #1 Draft Pick” onesies to all babies born on Thursday through the big game tonight. They will be available at both the Mt. Auburn and Liberty Township Birthing Centers.

“These “#1 Draft Pick” onesies are the latest in our line of limited-edition designs given out to newborns on special days of the year,” the hospital network said in a release. “The goal is to surprise and delight new parents and make their day even more memorable!”

