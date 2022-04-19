BELLEFONTAINE, Ohio (WCMH) — Bellefontaine police are reminding motorists that warmer weather means more kids playing outside.

A video posted to the Bellefontaine Police Department’s Facebook page, shows an officer driving along city streets, Friday, before prophetically passing a sign reading “Slow Park Area” in a 15 mph posted speed limit area.

Shortly after the cruiser passes the sign, a child darts from behind a parked vehicle, causing the officer to slam the brakes on his vehicle, stopping just in time.

“Speeding changes everything! In this case, the officer’s safe driving saved a life,” the Facebook post reads.

The police department is using the video as a reminder to motorists that with warmer weather on its way, as well as the end of the school year, following the speed limit can be vitally important.