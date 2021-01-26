Bellbrook-Sugarcreek Schools put Emergency Levy on May Ballot, asking for support

BELLBROOK, OHIO (WDTN) – In a January 23rd meeting, Bellbrook-Sugarcreek’s Board of Education unanimously voted to put an Emergency Operating Levy on the 2021 May 4th ballot. The levy would be 7 years and $3,2200,000 million (4.9 mills).

“This will be our 4th try for an operating levy in the past couple years, since 2019. The past 3 have failed,” said Bellbrook-Sugarcreek Superintendent Dr. Doug Cozad. To better accommodate parents, The Board of Education has dropped funding requests from 5.7 mills to the current 4.9 mills levy request.

“Do they want a nationally ranked school district which we are? Which gives our students a great opportunity and great chances to get into fantastic colleges. Or, do they want one that’s meeting minimum state standards and that’s it,” said Dr. Cozad.

The Board of Education says this emergency levy will also provide lifelines for district day-to-day operations, like staffing, transportation, school supplies and utilities. The district has also gotten rid of their K-5 STEM program, along with K-6 Art, and middle school foreign languages as well. In the past few years the school district has cut their staff by 11%. 85 coaching and student advisory club positions have also been cut due to lack of funding.

“Behind all of our great programs are great staff members. You can’t have a great program without a great staff member,” said Dr. Cozad. Parents Josh and Diana Pressnell have two children in the Bellbrook-Sugarcreek school system, and are advocates for the emergency levy.

“The impact of public schools isn’t on the people who have privilege to make choice. It’s on the people who are here to have a good education and a solid school system for their kids to grow up in,” said Josh Pressnell.

The vote on this emergency levy will take place May 4th.