Bed Bath & Beyond plans to close 4 Ohio stores by the end of 2020

Ohio

by: WFLA 8 On Your Side Staff and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this May 9, 2012 file photo, a Bed Bath & Beyond sign is shown in Mountain View, Calif. Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond are moving sharply higher before the opening bell, Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, after executives rolled out a raft of initiatives to turn the struggling chain around. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma, File)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)— You are about to have fewer locations where you can redeem all of those 20-percent off coupons that come in the mail from Bed Bath & Beyond. The home goods retailer has named the first batch of the approximately 200 stores it plans to close over the next two years.

USA Today first obtained a list of 63 stores the retailer plans to close by the end of 2020. The closures are spread across 28 states.

“As we rebuild our authority and establish a truly omni-always shopping experience for our customers, we recently announced a store optimization plan that will see us establish the right network of stores to serve our customers,” company spokeswoman Jessica Joyce said in a statement to the newspaper.

The New Jersey-based home goods retailer previously announced plans to close roughly 200 stores, which will result in about 2,800 layoffs, a move that would save the company between $250 and $350 million annually, according to Bed Bath CEO Mark Tritton.

“This is an important step in our multi-year program to create a sustainable, durable business and invest where it matters most to our digital-first customers and our people,” Joyce said Friday, adding “an exciting array of customer-inspired owned brands” will launch in 2021.

Here is a state-by-state list of affected stores, according to USA Today.

Alabama

  • Birmingham: 1640 Gadsen Highway
  • Alabaster: 300 Colonial Promenade Parkway

Arizona

  • Phoenix: 10845 North Tatum Boulevard

California

  • City of Industry: 21640 Valley Boulevard
  • Fremont: 39125 Fremont Hub
  • Mira Loma: 6365 Pats Ranch Road
  • Paso Robles: 2449 Golden Hill Road
  • Stockton: 10822 Trinty Parkway
  • Victorville: 12410 Amargosa Road

Colorado

  • Aurora: 23901 E. Orchard Road
  • Greeley: 4735 29th Street

Connecticut

  • Danbury: 13 Sugar Hollow Road
  • Farmington: 1603 Southeast Road
  • Milford: 1212 Boston Post Road
  • Torrington: 1914 East Main Street

Florida

  • Casselberry: 5803 S U.S. Highway 17/92
  • Pembroke Pines: 11470 Pines Boulevard
  • Port St. Lucie: 10856 SW Village Parkway

Georgia

  • Douglasville: 6680 Douglas Boulevard

Illinois

  • Bolingbrook: 734 East Broughton Road
  • Chicago 2838 North Broadway
  • DeKalb: 2530 Sycamore Road
  • Orland Park: 203 Orland Park Place

Kentucky

  • Lexington: 3220 Nicholasville Road

Lousiana

  • Harvey: 901 Manhattan Boulevard

Maine

  • Auburn: 730 Center Street

Maryland

  • Gaithersburg: 558 N. Frederick Avenue
  • Hanover: 7000 Arundel Mills Circle
  • Salisbury: 2653 N. Salisbury Boulevard

Michigan

  • Allen Park: 3180 Fariane Drive

Missouri

  • Kansas City: 8520 North Evanston Avenue

Nebraska

  • Lincoln: 5040 N. 27th Street

New Jersey

  • Howell: 4075 Route 9
  • Rockaway: 202 Enterprise Drive

New York

  • Flushing: 40-24 College Point Boulevard
  • New York: 410 E. 61st Street
  • Rochester: 3349 Monroe Avenue
  • Staten Island: 2700 Veterans Road West
  • Syracuse: 3597 W. Genesee Street
  • Watertown: 21855 Towne Center Drive

North Carolina

  • Concord: 8241 Concord Mills Boulevard
  • Raleigh: 6270 Glenwood Avenue

Ohio

  • Beavercreek: 2720 Towne Drive
  • Columbus: 1170 Polaris Parkway
  • Holland: 1230 S. Holland Sylvania Road
  • Pickerington: 1750 Hill Road North

Oregon

  • Gresham: 719 NW 12th Street

Pennsylvania

  • Plymouth Meeting: 2410 Chemical Road

Tennessee

  • Nashville: 211 Opry Mills Drive

Texas

  • Austin: 9333 Research Boulevard
  • Hurst: 853 Northeast Mall Drive
  • Missouri City: 5752 Highway 6
  • Watauga: 7616 Deton Highway

Utah

  • Layton: 2159 Harris Boulevard
  • West Jordan: 7142 South Plaza Center Drive

Virginia

  • Arlington: 900 Army Navy Drive

Washington

  • Everett: 1130 SE Everett Mall Way

West Virginia

  • Martinsburg: 172 Retail Commons Parkway

Wisconsin

  • Brookfield: 605 Main Street

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS