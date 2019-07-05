Bear spotted in Waverly, prompting police ‘pursuit’

WAVERLY, Ohio (WDTN) – A bear was spotted in the Ohio city of Waverly Friday, prompting the police department to go on a ‘pursuit,’ according to the department’s Facebook page.
The bear was first spotted on 7th Street in Waverly before heading towards Beverly Ave. Police say the bear was contained and citizens are “clear to return to their daily activities.”
While the bear is contained, Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) asked residents to not leave food outside, including dog and cat food, as well as bird feeders. Cleaning grills was also suggested.
While Ohio's black bear population is small, it is growing, according to Ohio DNR's Facebook page. In addition, summer months are when black bear sightings increase throughout Ohio.
