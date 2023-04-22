NILES, Ohio (WKBN) — During the Jackson-Milton and LaBrae matchup at Eastwood Field Friday night, a fundraiser was held to help raise money for the family of Brenton Hemberger, the 13-year-old who died after a tree fell onto his home earlier this month.

Donation buckets were set up along the entrance to Eastwood Field and at the concession stands. All money raised will go to support the Hemberger family.

“We heard about this tragic story, and and we just wanted to do everything we can,” said Jessica Hall, event organizer and LaBrae baseball booster secretary.

“The overwhelming support has just been amazing. We really — from the bottom of our hearts — can’t thank you enough,” said Tom Pitt, Brenton’s father.

The 13-year-old died April 1 when a tree fell onto a Leavittsburg home during a storm.

LaBrae was already scheduled to host Jackson-Milton Friday night in Niles. Though Hemberger wasn’t a student at LaBrae, he still was a member of the Leavittsburg community.

“It doesn’t matter if you went to our school, you’re part of our community,” Hall said. “We help and support everybody.”

“I’ve lived out here since 1987, and I can honestly tell you that we’ve put on other benefits before and the community has come out in great support,” said Edward Anthony, LaBrae baseball head coach.

“Everybody coming from everywhere — thank you so much,” said Kassandra Hemberger, Brenton’s mother. “From the very bottom of my heart and soul; means so much.”

A benefit dinner for the family will also take place on April 29 at the Wagon Wheel Tavern.