Barge crashes into yacht club, sending boats adrift on Ohio River near Cincinnati

KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (WDTN/WLWT) – Several boats are adrift on Kentucky side of the Ohio River near Cincinnati after a barge crashed into a yacht club Wednesday morning, according to our partners at WLWT in Cincinnati.

The incident happened at around 6 am when a barge crashed into the Ludlow Bromley Yacht Club, a restaurant and marina on the Kentucky side of the river.

Barge crashes into marina on Ohio River (WLWT Photo)

Officials say that the barge took part of the restaurant with it after the crash and pushed it along the Ohio River.

Six boats became separated from the dock at the yacht club and were adrift due to the crash while some boats reportedly sunk into the river.

Heavy damage has been reported at the restaurant and marina although the official extent of the damage is unknown.

No injuries have been reported.

