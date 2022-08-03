MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) — With the next school year right around the corner, Ohio’s tax-free weekend is the perfect opportunity to complete your back-to-school shopping.

According to Reuters, spending per student is averaged to rise to $661 this year which is up 27% from pre-pandemic levels. But with Ohio’s tax-free weekend coming up, back-to-school shopping doesn’t have to break the bank.

Ohio’s tax-free weekend is set to take place beginning Friday, August 5 at 12 a.m. to Sunday, August 7 at 11:59 p.m. During the weekend, certain items will be exempt from sales and use tax. Those items include clothing priced at $75 or less and school supplies and school instructional material priced at $20 or less. Items used in a trade or business are not exempt, however.

There is no limit on the amount of the total purchase. Qualifications are determined item by item.

