Baby Buckeyes suiting up for National Championship game

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Newborns at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center are suiting up in style for Monday’s National Championship against the Crimson Tide.

The Medical Center is swaddling all babies born through Monday with scarlet “BEAT ALABAMA 2021!” sleep sacks.

OSU players are scheduled to arrive in Miami at 5:30 p.m. today, following Friday’s final round of COVID-19 testing.

Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. on Monday.