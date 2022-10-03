OHIO (WDTN) — AAA, the Ohio Department of Insurance, the Ohio State Highway Patrol and the Ohio Department of Natural Resources are warning drivers of the increase in deer-related crashes this time of year.

According to statistics from OSHP, since 2017 there have been 101,912 deer-related crashes on Ohio’s roadways. Although 95 percent of the crashes only resulted in property damages, 29 crashes were fatal.

OSHP reported that 47 percent of these crashes occurred in October, November and December.

“While the fall season is one that many Ohioans look forward to, drivers should also prepare themselves for the annual increase in deer activity that begins around the same time,” said Governor DeWine. “During this time of year, it’s important to be extra diligent behind the wheel at all hours of the day, but especially at dawn and dusk.”

If you do hit a deer, authorities said to call the police, activate your hazards and move your vehicle from the roadway if possible. Authorities also said to call your insurance company to report any damage.

“As motorists have likely noticed, deer are very visible and active in the fall,” ODNR wildlife Chief Kendra Wecker said. “If you see one deer, be on the lookout for others nearby. Deer rarely run alone.”