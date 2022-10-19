COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Multiple agencies are continuing to investigate a plane crash Tuesday in Marietta that killed two people.

The National Transportation Safety Board is provided an update into its investigation of the crash Wednesday.

At 7:15 a.m. Tuesday, a twin-engine Beechcraft BE9L that took off from John Glenn International Airport in Columbus crashed into the parking lot of the Pioneer Buick GMC dealership in Marietta. The plane was expected to land at Mid-Ohio Valley Regional Airport in Parkersburg, West Virginia, approximately seven miles from the crash site.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol identified the two people who died in the crash:

Timothy F. Gifford, 49, of Orient

Eric S. Seevers, 45, of Parkersburg

Gifford was a Columbus firefighter who retired in May, according to a spokesperson with the Columbus Division of Fire. He was also a Liberty Township/Powell firefighter and paramedic from 1996 until 2007, according to the department.

NBC4 spoke to the general manager of the auto dealership, Rod Taylor, who said that only one person was in the building when the plane crashed and was on the opposite side to where the fire started that damaged 12 cars.

“[I] feel blessed that none of my people got injured, that’s for certain, but like I said, I feel bad for the pilot and co-pilot,” Taylor said. “It’s a tragic day.”

Surveillance video from a nearby business showed the plane falling straight down out of the sky before crashing and exploding. Warning: viewers may find the footage below disturbing.

Dr. Shawn Pruchnicki, a former plane accident investigator who is now a professor at Ohio State University’s Center for Aviation Studies, pointed out the glow on the plane as it came down and the smoke trail showed the plane may have been on fire in the air.

“The other thing you notice is just the angle,” Pruchnicki said. “How steep the aircraft is coming to the ground. This is not a controlled descent. This is an out-of-control aircraft.”

Marietta is along the Ohio River on the border with West Virginia. View the plane’s flight path before it crashed in Marietta in the RadarBox record below: