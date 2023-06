DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Authorities are responding to a Clermont County shooting involving children, police told our NBC affiliate WLWT.

The shooting occurred around 4 p.m. at Laurel Lindale Road in New Richmond, near Cincinnati.

It is unclear right now how many people were hurt or the conditions of the victims.

There is a large law enforcement presence in this area, and people are urged to avoid it as the investigation continues.