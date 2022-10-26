Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Ohio (WDTN) – One teen was killed and another was seriously injured in an ATV crash in Madison County Tuesday evening.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, two 16-year-olds were on an ATV traveling southwest on King Pike in Madison County. Around 6:30 p.m., the ATV went off the right side of the road, colliding with a utility pole. Neither the driver nor the passenger was wearing a helmet.

Crews on the scene brought the driver of the ATV to OhioHealth Doctors Hospital where she later died of her wounds. The passenger was brought to Nationwide Children’s Hospital in critical condition.

The OSHP said they do not suspect that alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash. This incident remains under investigation.