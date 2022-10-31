Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

**Watch prior coverage in the player above.

HOUSTON (WJW) — A battle is continuing to play out in a Texas court, as attorneys for Deshaun Watson, and an attorney for the 26th woman to accuse the Browns quarterback of sexual misconduct, file scathing motions questioning the credibility of each other’s claims.

Rusty Hardin, the lawyer for Watson, told the FOX 8 I-Team Wednesday that the latest lawsuit is a “sham.”

All of the lawsuits involve women accusing Watson of sexual misconduct when he went to get a massage. One case was dismissed in 2021, and 23 others were settled in August. Two lawsuits are still pending. The latest suit was filed Oct. 13.

“This particular lawsuit is a total sham,” Hardin has said.

The new lawsuit is based on claims from 2020, but Watson’s legal team has produced text messages they say show the accuser trying to connect with Watson, even long after she said he crossed the line with her.

“Over 35 texts that she sent to him after this event that supposedly occurred that was so traumatic to her,” Hardin said.

Hardin filed a motion Monday asking a judge to sanction the attorney for filing the lawsuit. Hardin states the lawsuit was filed in bad faith and “for the purpose of harassing” Watson.

However, on Thursday, the attorney for the accuser, Anissah Nguyen, filed a motion stating the case was not brought in bad faith and is not groundless.

“In an effort to support Watson’s Second Motion for Sanctions, Watson attaches a barrage of unauthenticated, inadmissible and self-serving Exhibits,” Nguyen’s motion states. She further claimed the text messages Hardin said are from her client appear to be fabricated to destroy her client.

The I-Team reached out to Hardin Friday to asked about the motion and he said “stay tuned.”

“The truth will be incredibly embarrassing to them,” Hardin stated.

It is not known when the judge will rule on the motions.

Last week, the I-Team revealed deposition records showing a police detective also had raised doubts about this accuser and her claims, saying she didn’t think this case could ever lead to a criminal charge. Watson has never faced criminal charges tied to any sexual misconduct claims and two grand juries declined to issue any indictments against him.

Watson is currently serving an 11-game suspension after the league determined he violated the NFL’s personal conduct policy.