COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The attorney representing a man shot by a Columbus police officer earlier this month sent a letter to Mayor Andrew Ginther’s office with a list of demands.

Attorney Sean Walton, representing Michael Cleveland, sent the letter Tuesday, and is asking for a response within seven days.

Among the requests Walton makes are:

Preventing officers involved in a shooting from returning to the streets until the attorney general’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation completes its investigation of a case

Ending the police division’s new Gang Enforcement Unit program.

Walton also wants an immediate end to a policy he said prevents individuals shot by CPD from having visitation rights.

Columbus officer Joshua Ohlinger shot Cleveland on Feb. 5 following a traffic stop and foot chase.

The division hasn’t said what led to the traffic stop, and now, state investigators are looking into what happened.

Walton said Cleveland, charged with having a weapon under disability, first visited with family members on Monday.

“Mr. Cleveland was shot three times and one of those shots hit him in the spinal cord, so at this point, he has no movement below his waist and is likely paralyzed,” Walton said. “His family’s been given one 30-minute visit yesterday and that took some calls to ask them to suspend the policy.”

NBC4 asked to speak with Columbus Division of Police Assistant Chief Lashanna Potts about the visitation policy. While she was not available, CPD confirmed it “has been in private conversations with Mr. Cleveland’s family.”

When we asked Ginther’s office for a response to the letter, a spokesperson said he had not received it. NBC4 forwarded a copy to the mayor and is waiting on a response.

Walton’s full letter is below.