Attorney General working to strengthen Ohio’s anti-price gouging laws

Ohio

by:

Posted: / Updated:
cash money_300165

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – Ohio’s Attorney General is seeking a new anti-price gouging law that does not rely on price controls.

“I’m outraged that anybody would try to profiteer on a crisis, particularly on items that are necessary for the health and safety of Ohioans,” Yost said. His office is already working on draft language that would address weaknesses in Ohio’s existing laws.

More than 150 complaints of price gouging have been received this month by the Ohio Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Section. Yost says his office is reviewing each claim and working to protect consumers.

While Ohio currently does not have a statute that deals directly with price gouging, state law does ban “unconscionable” sales practices. An unconscionable practice could be described as a business knowing at the time of sale that the price was substantially higher than normal, or the business dramatically increasing the price of in-stock products based solely in response to current events.

“We don’t have a price gouging law in Ohio because we believe in free markets, but free markets don’t include the idea of holding toilet paper and surgical masks hostage,” Yost said.

This type of behavior may also constitute a violation of Ohio’s antitrust law, the Valentine Act.

Ohioans who suspect unfair business practices should contact the Ohio Attorney General’s Office at www.OhioProtects.org or 1-800-282-0515.

