COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus driver who dozed off at the wheel on the city’s west side Friday woke up to a surprise: deputies prepared to search his car full of drugs and weapons.

Photo: Franklin County Sheriff’s Office

After responding to the eastbound lanes of West Broad Street near Grener Avenue, Franklin County deputies discovered Douglas L. Hudson, 26, asleep behind the wheel of a running car that was still set in drive. They later found a slew of drugs and loaded weapons inside the same car, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies seized several loaded weapons, including an AK-style rifle, suspected drugs, a digital scale and a ski mask from the suspect’s car, according to the sheriff’s office. The sheriff’s office Special Investigation Unit continues to investigate the incident.

The driver was charged with a fifth-degree felony possession of a controlled substance, the FCSO said.