COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus driver who dozed off at the wheel on the city’s west side Friday woke up to a surprise: deputies prepared to search his car full of drugs and weapons.
After responding to the eastbound lanes of West Broad Street near Grener Avenue, Franklin County deputies discovered Douglas L. Hudson, 26, asleep behind the wheel of a running car that was still set in drive. They later found a slew of drugs and loaded weapons inside the same car, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said.
Deputies seized several loaded weapons, including an AK-style rifle, suspected drugs, a digital scale and a ski mask from the suspect’s car, according to the sheriff’s office. The sheriff’s office Special Investigation Unit continues to investigate the incident.
The driver was charged with a fifth-degree felony possession of a controlled substance, the FCSO said.