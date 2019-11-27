Arrests made in death of Columbus woman

(CNN) – A man wanted in the death of a Columbus woman was apprehended in Kansas Monday night.

He and a female associate are accused of killing 53-year-old Donna Harris, who was trying to help the couple, since she believed they were down on their luck.

In a video arraignment from the Delaware County Jail, Ashley Quick is charged with felony complicity to robbery.

53-year-old Donna Harris had befriended 32-year-old Justin Eastman.

Detectives say Eastman told Harris he was taking her fishing near Gillette Park in Delaware County.

Investigators say quick messaged and texted with Eastman, encouraging him to commit the offense.

Detectives say Donna Harris was killed near this wooded area by blunt force trauma to the head.

Pastor Tyler Lyon says Harris had attended bible community church for years and her passion for serving others impacted many.

“We try to reach the hurting and the broken. Obviously, we tried to keep a safe environment as best we can, but there will always be unknowns with that,” he said.

Lyon says Eastman had attended some services and Quick had also come to Sunday worship.

A surprise to church leaders that Quick was arrested at her apartment home Tuesday evening.

“I hope for Justin’s sake and for her sake that they have a chance to make right with God,” he said.

Quick is being held on a million dollars bond.

Detectives are working on bringing Eastman back to Ohio.

“She loved her family and her church family, and she will be greatly missed. She was a sweet lady, and I think everybody who came in contact with her knew that. We’ll remember her that way,” said Lyon.

Harris’s friends are raising money for her funeral expenses under the original GoFundMe they set up when she was missing.

Any additional funds will go to Harris’s mother — Harris was her caretaker.

If you want to help, click here to make a donation to the GoFundMe.

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.