COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An arrest warrant has been issued for the suspect in a fatal shooting at a southeast Columbus convenience store earlier this month.

Malike D. Miller

Malike D. Miller, 22, is wanted for murder in connection with the March 3 shooting at a Sheetz store on the 3000 block of South Hamilton Road.

According to police, officers responded to the store at approximately 4:22 a.m., where they found the victim, Jared B. Porter, 23, had been shot. Porter was later pronounced dead at 5:41 a.m. at Mount Carmel East hospital.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Columbus Police Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477 (TIPS).