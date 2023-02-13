MADISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — A 48-year-old man was arrested Sunday in connection with the attempted kidnapping of a girl Friday morning in Madison Township.

Joseph Ennemoser, of Sugar Grove, is charged with kidnapping and importuning in Friday’s case, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

Ennemoser is also currently charged with allegedly exposing himself to a child in Hilliard, with the sheriff’s office saying Ennemoser was identified as a potential suspect in the Madison Township attempt due to similarities to the Hilliard case.

In Friday’s attempted abduction, police said a white truck approached a girl near the intersection of Clearwater Drive and Fullerton Road, about five blocks away from Groveport Madison Middle School North. Police said a man in the truck attempted to pull the girl into the vehicle, but she fought him off and ran away.

According to online court records, Ennemoser is awaiting trial in the September 2022 Hilliard case, where he has pleaded not guilty. He was freed in that case after posting $80,000 bond through a bail bondsman. His next scheduled court date in that case is March 7.

In the Hilliard case, Ennemoser is accused of exposing himself to a young girl near a Hilliard school building. In that case, the girl also ran away, with Ennemoser getting back in the truck and allegedly trying to follow her, according to court records. He was later arrested at a Wendy’s restaurant on Renner Road.

Ennemoser was convicted of public indecency in 2020, and in 2002, a Licking County court convicted him of gross sexual imposition, making him a convicted sex offender. He was sentenced to six years in prison for the Licking County case.

Ennemoser is currently being held in Franklin County Jail. He is scheduled to be in court Monday morning.