CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland police are looking for a man who robbed the same Burger King at gunpoint twice.
Both robberies happened at the Burger King located at 11002 Lorain Road, according to a Facebook post.
The first robbery took place on November 3 at 6 a.m. The suspect forced an employee at gunpoint into the building and took money from the safe, police said.
According to police, the same man came back on November 12 at 6 a.m. through an unlocked door and robbed the restaurant again at gunpoint.
The suspect then fled north on West 110th Street after both robberies, police said.
Police said the man is possibly in his early 20s, is about 6 feet fall and weighs around 150-160 pounds. He might also have light-colored tattoos on his hands.
Police ask that anyone with information contacts Cleveland police at 216-623-5118.