Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland police are looking for a man who robbed the same Burger King at gunpoint twice.

Both robberies happened at the Burger King located at 11002 Lorain Road, according to a Facebook post.

The first robbery took place on November 3 at 6 a.m. The suspect forced an employee at gunpoint into the building and took money from the safe, police said.

According to police, the same man came back on November 12 at 6 a.m. through an unlocked door and robbed the restaurant again at gunpoint.

(Credit: Cleveland Police)

The suspect then fled north on West 110th Street after both robberies, police said.

Police said the man is possibly in his early 20s, is about 6 feet fall and weighs around 150-160 pounds. He might also have light-colored tattoos on his hands.

Police ask that anyone with information contacts Cleveland police at 216-623-5118.