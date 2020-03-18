CINCINNATI, Ohio (WDTN) – An Arizona-based Reds employee has tested positive for COVID-19.
Team officials sent out a precautionary notice Wednesday to those who were inside the building of the Reds Spring Training Complex in Goodyear, Arizona.
The dates involved are February 29 – March 14.
We’re told the staff who came in close contact with the employee are being tested and have self-quarantined.
Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- Jared Leto just found out about coronavirus pandemic
- Mercer Health develops drive-thru testing center at Mercer County Fairgrounds
- Arizona-based Reds employee tests positive for COVID-19
- Ohio unemployment applications skyrocket in wake of coronavirus outbreak
- Stock trading halted again as S&P 500 index drops 7%