Arizona-based Reds employee tests positive for COVID-19

A closed Goodyear Ballpark, spring training home of the Cleveland Indians and Cincinnati Reds baseball teams, is empty Thursday, March 12, 2020, in Goodyear, Ariz. Major League Baseball has suspended the rest of its spring training game schedule because if the coronavirus outbreak. MLB is also delaying the start of its regular season by at least two weeks. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WDTN) – An Arizona-based Reds employee has tested positive for COVID-19.

Team officials sent out a precautionary notice Wednesday to those who were inside the building of the Reds Spring Training Complex in Goodyear, Arizona.

The dates involved are February 29 – March 14.

We’re told the staff who came in close contact with the employee are being tested and have self-quarantined.

