Apply now: CVS Health hiring 750 Ohio workers in one-day event

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – CVS Health is hiring for positions across Ohio during a one-day national career event on Friday, September 24.

CVS Health said there are 750 open positions across Ohio, and 25,000 positions available nationally. It hopes to fill these positions ahead of the incoming flu season, in addition to the high demand of COVID-19 vaccinations and testing.

Most of the available 750 positions are for full-time, part-time and temporary licensed pharmacists, as well as trained pharmacy technicians, nurses, and retail associates at CVS Pharmacy store locations, CVS Health said. The company hopes to fill these positions as soon as possible.

Interested candidates can apply immediately by Texting “CVS” to 25000. This will provide a streamlined digital screening process that includes information about jobs in the applicant’s area, an online application, virtual job tryout and immediate hiring.

CVS Health says this event marks a further investment in the company’s employees during the strain of the coronavirus pandemic. In August, CVS Health said it raised the corporate-wide minimum wage to $15 an hour, effective July 2022, with incremental increases to the company’s competitive hourly rates starting immediately.