Another 35,000 file for unemployment in Ohio, but claims continue to decrease

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services says more than 35,000 people filed for unemployment in the past week, but the amount of claims continue to decline.

According to the ODJFS, 35,623 initial jobless claims were reported in the state for the week ending June 27.

This is the ninth straight week, continued applications for unemployment benefits have declined. Those who remain jobless filed 332,681 fewer continued claims last week compared to the peak in April.

The total number of initial jobless claims filed in Ohio over the last 15 weeks (1,430,807) is more than the combined total of those filed during the last three years.

Over the last 15 weeks, ODJFS has distributed more than $4.7 billion in unemployment compensation payments to more than 728,000 Ohioans. Of the more than 1 million applications the agency has received, more than 94% have been processed, with less than 6% pending.

In addition, ODJFS has issued more than $3.4 billion in Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) payments to more than 378,000 PUA claimants.