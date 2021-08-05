Another 10,000 initial unemployment claims filed in Ohio during the past week

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — There were more than 10,000 initial unemployment claims in Ohio during the past week.

The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services released that there were 10,740 initial traditional unemployment claims for the week ending July 31. That is 137 more than the previous week.

There was also 148,607 continued traditional unemployment claims in the last week, which was 7,328 fewer

than the previous week.

The ODJFS says there were 3,463 initial Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) claims last week in the state, which was 741 fewer than the previous week.

Ohioans filed 206,645 continued PUA claims last week, which was 8,700 fewerthan the previous week. The total number of claims filed in the last week was 369,455.